Unidentified capsized fishing trawler found off-shore on South Africa, Mozambique border

An unidentified capsized fishing trawler found floating at sea on the South Africa and Mozambique border this past week has come ashore in Mozambique, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

On Friday morning, NSRI Richards Bay was notified by a dive charter crew reporting to have come across an unidentified fishing trawler afloat in the capsized position approximately 10 nautical miles off-shore between Ponto do Ouro in Mozambique and Kosi Bay in South Africa, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

Divers had dived on the wreck and found no identification on the trawler which appeared to have been afloat in the capsized position for a long time due to the dilapidated state of the wreck.

The South African and Mozambican Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) were informed for Telkom Maritime Radio Services to broadcast a maritime navigational hazard alert, he said.

On Saturday morning NSRI Richards Bay was informed that the wreck had beached on Friday evening along the shore in the vicinity of Ponto do Ouro, Mozambique. MRCC South Africa was notified by the NSRI emergency operations centre.

Mozambique maritime authorities had been on the scene on Friday evening to investigate the wreck. The origin or the identity of the trawler remained unknown, Lambinon said.

– African News Agency

