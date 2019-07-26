Mogadishu mayor wounded in attack targeting UN envoy

Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman is being treated for wounds he received in a suicide bomb attack inside his office, that killed several Somali officials, and which was meant to target the newly appointed UN envoy to the region, James Swan, who had left the office only hours earlier.

The Horn of Africa country’s information minister, Mohamed Abdi Hayir, said Mogadishu district commissioners were among the dead, Al Jazeera reported.

“Six people, including two district commissioners and three directors, were killed in the terrorist attack,” Mohamed told reporters in Mogadishu.

Al Shabaab, which is fighting the Somali government to establish an Islamic state and which carries out regular attacks on both civilians and security forces, claimed responsibility for the attack and confirmed that Swan had been the actual target of the bombing.

The UN envoy was swift to condemn the act.

“I deplore this heinous attack which not only demonstrates a violent disregard for the sanctity of human life, but also targets Somalis working to improve the lives of their fellow Somalis in the Mogadishu-Banadir region,” Swan said in a statement.

“The UN stands with the people and government of Somalia in their rejection of such terrorist acts, and our thoughts are with the victims of this attack.”

On Monday, a suicide car bomb in Mogadishu killed at least 17 people and wounded over 30 while on Tuesday at at least eight people were killed and several others wounded when a roadside blast hit a civilian car in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region.

– African News Agency (ANA)

