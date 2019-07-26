Preparations underway for historical meeting between Kiir and Machar

East African continental bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), has confirmed that preparations are underway for a historic meeting between South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar.

The venue of the meeting between the erstwhile foes, who are behind the stalling of the Revitalised Peace Agreement which was meant to bring an end to the 2016 civil war and pave the way for a unity government, has yet to be announced as is the time of the meet with IGAD officials only saying it will be “soon”.

The meeting is meant to open the way for discussions on implementing the peace agreement and the issues associated therewith, Abdullahi Busuri IGAD’s programme manager told Radio Tamazuj.

Earlier in July, Kiir invited Machar, the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLA-IO), to meet in the capital to discuss matters, an invitation that was accepted on the precondition that certain security issues be met first.

Machar, who under the terms of the revitalised peace deal is to be reinstated as first vice president, is currently in Ethiopia. Kiir is scheduled to travel to Ethiopia next week.

– African News Agency

