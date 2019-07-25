Africa 25.7.2019 11:00 am

Hyena mauls family in South Sudan

Hyena attacks on people in southern Sudan increased during the Second Sudanese Civil War, when human corpses were readily available to them. Image for illustrative purposes: iStock

The attack took place outside the home of the victims, and three others were also injured.

A South Sudanese family is still dealing with the trauma of losing three family members to a hyena attack, which happened as they slept outside their home in Pathai Payam in Bieh State, territory controlled by the South Sudanese opposition, in the middle of the night.

Radio Tamazuj reported on Thursday that last week’s attack also left three other people injured when they were mauled by the animal. The injured were admitted to Pieri Health Centre while local youths managed to track down the hyena and kill it.

Hyena attacks on people in southern Sudan increased during the Second Sudanese Civil War, when human corpses were readily available to them. In Ethiopia, hyenas were reported to have fed extensively on the corpses of victims of the 1960 attempted coup and the Red Terror.

African News Agency (ANA)

