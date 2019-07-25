Zimbabwe tourism minister arrested on corruption allegations

Zimbabwe’s environment, tourism and hospitality minister Prisca Mupfumira was arrested on Thursday morning on corruption charges relating to the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), local media reported.

The state-owned Herald newspaper said Mupfumira “is in the hands of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)”. It gave no further details.

Mupfumira is a former minister of labour and social welfare, the department under which NSSA falls.

– African News Agency (ANA)

