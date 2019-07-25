Africa 25.7.2019 10:45 am

Zimbabwe tourism minister arrested on corruption allegations

ANA
Zimbabwe's environment, tourism and hospitality minister Prisca Mupfumira. Image: Twitter/@DailyNewsZim

Prisca Mupfumira was arrested on Thursday morning on corruption charges relating to the National Social Security Authority, according to local news reports.

The state-owned Herald newspaper said Mupfumira “is in the hands of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)”. It gave no further details.

Mupfumira is a former minister of labour and social welfare, the department under which NSSA falls.

– African News Agency (ANA)

