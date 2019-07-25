DCR military hunting down gang behind massacre of civilians

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) military is hunting down members of the Allied Democratic Front (AFD), militia which is believed to be responsible for killing a soldier and 18 civilians, including two children, in the north-east of the country.

Nine civilians were killed and four injured in machete and gun attacks near Beni city overnight on Tuesday, while another three civilians were killed in nearby Eringeti, the East African reported.

In neighbouring Ituri province, a soldier and six civilians were killed on Tuesday as the militia fled a military offensive.

The predominantly Islamist ADF formed in western Uganda in 1995 before it was driven out of the country by the Ugandan military and forced to regroup in the DRC, from where it has carried out the massacre of hundreds of civilians, the killing of UN peacekeepers and the kidnappings of aid workers and medical staff.

President Felix Tshisekedi visited the volatile Ituri province earlier this month, and ordered the army to launch a “large-scale” operation against militias there.

Since June 10, at least 160 civilians have been killed in Ituri, which is also battling an Ebola epidemic, as is North Kivu province, which has claimed 1,700 lives since last August.

– African News Agency (ANA)

