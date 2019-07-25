Egyptian minister threatens to behead dissidents abroad

Egyptian dissidents living abroad have been threatened with beheading if they continue to insult Egypt’s authoritarian regime.

Nabila Makram, Egypt’s Minister of Immigration, drew her finger across her neck in a throat-cutting gesture as she described the punishment for those who insult Cairo when she spoke at an expatriates event in the capital this week, the Independent reported.

Her gesture prompted laughter from the audience, after she explained that Egypt would not tolerate anything negative being said about it.

While her audience might have found her comments amusing, many didn’t, with her gesture going viral on Arab-language media, forcing her to defend herself and explaining that her remarks were “spontaneous”.

Her inflammatory remarks come against a background of a draconian arrest campaign being carried out against political opponents, critical journalists and human rights activists in Egypt by the country’s security forces.

Many of those arrested have been tortured, according to regional and international rights groups, while reports of extra-judicial killings in the restive Sinai Peninsula have also filtered through.

The treatment of journalists by Arab regimes is also problematic for members of the media, particularly in the wake of the murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a strong critic of Riyadh, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey last year.

Members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood also said Makram’s comments were an attempt to silence critics abroad.

– African News Agency (ANA)

