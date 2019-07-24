Two Nigerian police officers arrested over woman’s death

Two Nigerian policemen, including an assistant superintendent, have been arrested by Delta State police over the death of a woman due to alleged negligence on the part of the police.

A statement released by the police public relations officer, Delta State command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the actions of the policemen on a patrol beat at Igbiki Junction in Udu local council, allegedly led to the death of Ughochukwu Dabo, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Dabo had been travelling with her daughter when she was stopped by the officers who demanded she produce documentation relating to the minibus she was driving.

When she was unable to do this she was dragged out of the vehicle, which was then commandeered by one of the officers, before the mother and her 11-year-old daughter were left stranded by the side of the road after they refused to accompany the police to the station.

The pair subsequently caught a motor tricycle with two other passengers aboard before they were robbed and the mother shot dead.

– African News Agency

