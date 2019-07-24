Africa 24.7.2019 09:29 am

Tanzanian police kill three villagers in gunfight over illegal fishing

ANA
Jambiani village, Zanzibar. Tanzania. Image for illustrative purposes only. Image iStock

Tanzanian police are stepping up their patrols on Lake Victoria following a gunfight with villagers, allegedly involved in illegal fishing, which left a policeman and three villagers dead.

John Mongella, the governor of Mwanza region in northern Tanzania, told ITV Television on Tuesday that a fight broke out between local fishermen and a police unit battling illegal fishing on Monday.

“Shots were fired, killing three villagers. The villagers then shot the person heading the patrol unit,” said Mongella.

Overfishing on Lake Victoria, like many of East Africa’s Great Lakes, has led to increased clashes between those plying its waters and authorities.

Following the gunfight, the police unit seized nets used for illegal fishing on the island of Siza.

– African News Agency

