Botswana endorses Kenyan bid for UN Security Council seat

Kenya’s bid for a seat on the UN Security council (UNSC) when a seat becomes vacant later in the year has received endorsement from Botswana.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, during a visit to Nairobi, said his country would back Kenya on the basis of trust, and in return, Gabarone expected support from Nairobi in other international bids, the East African reported.

“Botswana will vote before Kenya votes itself in. This is out of a desire to further nourish our friendship because we trust you with your willingness to engage with our issues that need broad discussions at the United Nations,” he said during a briefing with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This was Masisi’s first visit to Nairobi since assuming power in 2018 with the aim of implementing bilateral agreements following the signing of an unimplemented Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries in 2016.

On Tuesday Masisi and Kenyatta witnessed the signing of agreements covering bilateral trade, air transport and non-double taxation at a State House meeting in Nairobi.

At a press briefing Kenyatta said their respective countries also sought to strengthen co-operation in mineral exploration, livestock breeding, trade, tourism promotion, agribusiness and manufacturing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

