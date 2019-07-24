At least eight killed in Somalia roadside blast

At least eight people have been killed and several others wounded when a roadside blast hit a civilian car in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region.

Tuesday’s incident took place in Doonka, a small village located outside agriculture town of Afgoye in the Lower Shabelle region, Al Andolu reported.

All of the victims, who were civilian, were rushed to Afgoye and Mogadishu hospitals. The attack followed Monday’s suicide car bombing blast in the capital Mogadishu, which killed 17 people and wounded over 30.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for that attack as the militant group continues to launch assaults on both Somalia’s security forces and civilians in their attempt to establish a Sharia state.

One of the group’s deadliest attacks took place in October 2017 when hundreds of people were killed in a double car bombing in Mogadishu.

– African News Agency (ANA)

