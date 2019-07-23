Cameroon security forces kill civilians, rape women, claims HRW

In the ongoing bloody struggle with separatists from Cameroon’s English-speaking minority regions, who are fighting for an independent state of Ambazonia, the country’s security forces have been accused of committing major rights abuses.

In a press release, Human Rights Watch (HRW) asserts these abuses include the killing of civilians and the raping of women.

In mid-June, during a security operation, at least four civilians were killed and one woman raped in the country’s north-west region. Those killed included an elderly man with a physical disability and a young man with a mental disability, said the rights group.

“These latest crimes add to a long string of abuses by Cameroonian security forces,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at HRW.

“Instead of seeing that justice is done, Cameroon’s authorities deny that their forces are killing and raping people, so it is essential to remind them that the world is watching,” added Mudge.

Protests in the Anglophone regions started peacefully three years ago but were met with a draconian and brutal crackdown by government forces.

Consequently, the separatists, who complain of being marginalised by the Francophone government, have retaliated with increasing brutality while targeting security forces.

The violence has claimed the lives of 2,000 people and uprooted almost half a million people from their homes.

– African News Agency

