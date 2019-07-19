Boko Haram ambush kills two Nigerian officers, 26 soldiers

Nigeria’s ongoing fight against Boko Haram’s insurgency has suffered a serious setback with two officers, and 26 soldiers killed during ambush attacks on troops in Borno and Yobo states.

An army colonel and 20 soldiers were reportedly killed in an ambush by the militants in Yobe State while another colonel and six others, including a captain, died in Borno State, the Premium Times reported on Friday.

The death toll brings the total number of soldiers killed in the two states over the last two months to 52.

The attacks come at a time when the deteriorating security situation in the country has raised alarm and national debate about the need of the federal government to stem the tide of militant attacks.

On Thursday, the senate said it was worried not only about the increasing attacks but also by the humanitarian situation that was being created by both Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the north-east.

Hundreds of soldiers have been killed since Boko Haram began focusing on military bases in July 2018, casualties that included at least six senior officers and commanders.

However, the military has succeeded in limiting the insurgents to three states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe in the north-east. They hitherto operated across most of northern Nigeria including in the capital Abuja.

Tens of thousands have been killed since the insurgency was launched in 2009. Many more people have been displaced from their homes.

