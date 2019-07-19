Protests erupt in Ethiopian city after separatist movement blocked

Protests have erupted in the Ethiopian city of Hawassa in the south of the country, after security forces prevented a meeting of activists, seeking to establish a breakaway region, from taking place.

Political activists from the Sidama ethnic group stated they would declare independence and cede from the rest of Ethiopia on Thursday, the day on which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was due to make a decision on whether a referendum on the issue would proceed.

When Ahmed came to power in 2018, he promised a raft of reforms and under the country’s constitution a decision on whether or not to hold the referendum was meant to be made a year after a request for such.

Shops were closed, roads were blocked and tyres burned in Hawassa, the capital of the multi-ethnic Southern Nations region, as separatists wearing traditional red, white and yellow striped Sidama scarves and hats marched to the venue of a planned meeting of elders and youth, the East African reported.

However, the activists were blocked by security forces from reaching the meeting venue. Mobile data was also blocked to prevent communication.

Ethiopia’s federal system in Africa’s second most populous country is designed to allow larger ethnic groups a degree of autonomy. But the Sidama, who comprise five percent of Ethiopia’s 105 million people, complain of being sidelined.

– African News Agency (ANA)

