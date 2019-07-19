Tanzanian court rules to keep death penalty

Tanzania’s high court has ruled to keep the death penalty stating there was insufficient evidence to challenge its ban.

The ruling prompted human rights activists to file complaint saying it was unconstitutional as it breached the right to life, the BBC reported.

There are approximately 500 people in Tanzanian jails either facing the death penalty or who have had their sentences reduced to life imprisonment. However, nobody has been executed in Tanzania since 1994.

More than ten African countries still have the death penalty.

South Africa outlawed capital punishment when the country became a democracy in 1994.

– African News Agency (ANA)

