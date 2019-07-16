Kenyan police arrest 40-year-old man for marrying 10-year-old girl

A 40-year-old Kenyan man is due to appear before a court on Tuesday after police arrested him for allegedly marrying a 10-year-old girl.

According to Joshua Kaputa, a Narok peace ambassador, who rescued the girl, the minor was secretly married to the old man at Olooltoto village in Narok North sub-county a week ago and had been living with her as his second wife, the Standard Media reported on Tuesday.

“We received the information from the villagers and last night together with police ambushed the man’s house and managed to rescue her,” said Kaputa.

County Police Commander Adam Yunis confirmed that following a tip-off from the members of the public, police were dispatched to the village and managed to arrest the suspect.

The authorities are waiting for a medical report to ascertain whether she is still a virgin so that the appropriate charges can be pressed against the suspect.

Investigations are also being carried out to establish who else was involved in marrying off the minor – including her parents.

The girl “disappeared” from her home for a week with nobody reporting her missing thus raising suspicions about her parents’ involvement.

Narok has made headlines for leading in teenage pregnancies and early marriages which currently stand at 40% according to a Demographic Health Survey report.

– African News Agency

