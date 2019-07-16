Sudanese protester killed by notorious militia as street protests break out again

The killing of another Sudanese civilian protester by paramilitaries has sparked new demonstrations in Sudan.

On Monday night, riot police looked on as a crowd of protesters waved Sudanese flags and chanted revolutionary slogans in Khartoum’s eastern district of Burri which has been a focal point of demonstrations since protests first broke out last December, the Daily Monitor reported on Tuesday.

During this rally, which came only hours after another protest was broken up by police, protesters voiced their anger at the killing of a civilian in El Souk in the state of Sinnar, south-east of Khartoum on Sunday when demonstrators called for the notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to leave the town.

During the protest in El Souk, riot police were reported to have beaten several of the demonstrators before loading them into trucks and taking them away.

These demonstrations come as protest leaders and the ruling military junta work on the precise details of the power-sharing agreement reached between the two sides at the beginning of July.

– African News Agency

