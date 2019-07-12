Presidents of Rwanda and Uganda to meet in Angola to discuss tensions

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni are meeting in Angola on Friday for talks on the security situation in the Great Lakes region and to shed more light on the political tensions between their countries following an invitation from Angolan President João Lourenço.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi is also expected to attend the one-day Quadripartite Summit in the Angolan capital, Luanda, the East African reported.

The meeting comes as tensions between Kampala and Kigali continue to grow following a breakdown in diplomatic relations earlier in the year, when Kagame suddenly closed Rwanda’s border with Uganda, after accusing Kampala of supporting rebels and dissident’s opposed to his regime and of arresting Rwandans indiscriminately.

Museveni said he had met with rebel leaders but was not supporting them before accusing Kigali of carrying out espionage activities on Ugandan territory.

The border closing has crippled the economic activity of communities in the vicinity while students, travellers and trucks carrying goods have been stranded.

Meanwhile, the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the Great Lakes region, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), will top the talks’ agenda.

Last December, 890 people were killed in communal clashes and Tshisekedi has vowed to flush rebel groups out from the eastern part of the country while imploring his neighbours to join the fight.

Armed conflict in DRC last year forced more than 35,000 Congolese to seek refuge in Angola with 900,000 others internally displaced. Rwanda and Uganda also host millions of Congolese refugees.

The spread of Ebola in the region, which so far has claimed 1,600 lives, is also to be discussed.

– African News Agency (ANA)

