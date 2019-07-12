Egyptian parliament approves three-month state of emergency extension

Egypt’s state of emergency will be extended by another three months, starting July 25, following approval by the country’s parliament on Thursday, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

The North African country is facing an ongoing threat by militants in the restive Sinai Peninsula, which has involved attacks on both security forces and civilians alike.

However, Cairo has also cracked down on all political opposition with journalists, human rights activists and NGO employees arrested in an ongoing security dragnet.

The emergency decree provides military and police personnel with extraordinary powers to deal with political opponents, militants and what they perceive as security threats.

The first three-month nationwide state of emergency was imposed by President Abdel-Fatteh El Sisi in April 2017, following a twin bombing of two churches in the northern provinces of Gharbiya and Alexandria that killed at least 47 and wounded over 120.

Under the Egyptian constitution, presidential decisions to renew an emergency state must be approved by the country’s parliament.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.