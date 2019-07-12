Military coup foiled in Sudan

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) has foiled an attempted military coup with at least 16 officers arrested, according to state-run TV.

Security forces are currently in pursuit of the mastermind of the attempted coup and other officers alleged to be involved.

“Officers and soldiers from the army and National Intelligence and Security Service, five of them retired, were trying to carry out a coup,” General Jamal Omar of the TMC said in a statement broadcast live on state television.

“The regular forces were able to foil the attempt,” said Omar, but did not add when the attempt was made.

“This is an attempt to block the agreement which has been reached by the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change that aims to open the road for Sudanese people to achieve their demands.”

The alleged coup comes as the military junta and protest movement leaders were in discussions on a power-sharing deal with Ethiopian and AU mediators on Thursday due to hand over a draft document on the establishment of the Sovereign Council, or interim government, to rule for three-years before elections are held.

– African News Agency (ANA)

