SA warned of grave consequences if killing of Nigerians continues

Nigeria’s Senate has warned South Africa that if the killing of Nigerian citizens in the country continues there will be grave consequences.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan – referring to South Africa’s ongoing problems with xenophobia where foreigners and their property have been repeatedly attacked often with deadly consequences – issued the warning on Wednesday during a plenary session, Ripples Nigeria reported on Thursday.

Lawan added that Pretoria should also extend “due respect to Nigeria and should not take the good gesture towards it for granted”.

Nigeria’s ambassador to South Africa was also summoned to the Senate to explain the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of the deputy director-general of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Elizabeth Ndubusi-Chukwu.

Ndubusi-Chukwu’s killing in June brought the number of Nigerians murdered in South Africa to 127 in a three-year period.

Meanwhile, the Senate has issued travel alert warnings to Nigerians travelling to South Africa and ordered Foreign Affairs to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the death of the CIIN deputy director-general.

The Senate has also recommended that the Nigerian delegation to the Pan African Parliament (PAP) raise the matter before the parliament for deliberation later this year so that they can pass a resolution.

– African News Agency

