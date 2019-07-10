Rehabilitation of African child soldiers problematic says UN

The rehabilitation of thousands of African children recruited by Boko Haram as combatants across the Lake Chad region poses significant challenges, according to the UN.

Approximately 8,000 have been recruited across the region in Central Africa since the militant organisation launched an insurgency in 2009. In addition to being used as child soldiers, other children are also forced to serve in non-combatant roles.

In a statement, Sylvester Tunde Atere, national project officer of the UN Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), warned that in addition to the difficulties in rehabilitating the children, reintegrating them into society would be hard due to the intense and lasting traumatic effects they had endured.

UNODC accused Islamic State-affiliated Boko Haram of raping or forcing teenage girls into marriage.

Between 2013 and 2017, the group recruited more than 3,500 children in Nigeria’s north-east, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

However, it’s not only Islamist militants who are forcing children to become soldiers.

In May, a regional militia allied with Nigerian government forces freed almost 900 children it had used in the war against Boko Haram insurgents.

The militia group had committed in September 2017 to end their use of children in the conflict. Last October, 833 were released by the group.

– African News Agency

