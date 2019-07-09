African countries accuse international community of double standards at UNHRC meeting

By overlooking Israel’s consistent refusal to comply with international law and UN resolutions, the international community is practising double standards. This was the message that African countries delivered on Monday at the 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, the Afro-Palestine Newswire reported.

”Speaking at a general debate on Item 7 of the UNHRC agenda (the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories), the 54 member-strong African Group, represented by Angola’s André da Conceição Domingos, called on the world to act urgently to end Israel’s military occupation of Palestine and the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip,” said the Afro-Palestine report.

“The group also called on Israel to end its construction of illegal settlements, and the imprisonment of thousands of Palestinians and other collective punishment measures against the Palestinian people.”

Representing 28% of all UN members, the African Group reminded the UNHRC of its obligation to act immediately to ensure that the Palestinian people are able to realise their right to self-determination, justice and freedom.

Individual submissions were also made by representatives from Western and Southern Africa calling for Israel to respect international law and cooperate with the UN.

Nigeria’s representative, Muhammad S. Isa, noted with concern Israel’s continued occupation of Palestine and its lack of will to implement the resolutions adopted by the UN.

Namibian representative Penda Andreas Naanda said that by overlooking Israel’s consistent refusal to cooperate with UN mechanisms, its expansion of illegal settlements and annexation of Palestinian land, the world is sending an ambiguous message to Israel, the Afro-Palestine Newswire reported.

Senegalese representative Amadou Dame Sall condemned Israel’s restrictions on Palestinian freedom of movement, the expansion of Israeli settlements, the blockade of the Gaza Strip, and Israel’s disproportionate use of force against Palestinian civilians.

Representatives from Djibouti, Mauritania, and Botswana also addressed the gathering and spoke of the need for Israel to stop the construction of illegal settlements and to adhere to international law.

– African News Agency

