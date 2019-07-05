Africa 5.7.2019 07:23 am

Sudanese military junta and opposition reach agreement on power sharing

General Jamal Omar (C), a member of Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC), arrives to attend the release of 235 members of a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army, which has fought government forces in war-torn Darfur, at al-Huda prison in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on July 4, 2019. - Sudan's state television earlier said that the Transitional Military Council (TMC)'s head had ordered the immediate release from jail of 235 members of a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army which has fought government forces in war-torn Darfur and is part of the protest movement. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

Thursday’s progress followed two days of talks on establishing an interim authority for a three-year period before elections are held.

Progress has been made in Sudan’s ongoing crisis, with the military junta and the opposition protest leaders reaching an agreement to share power during a transitional period. According to media reports, the plan will involve a rotating presidency and civilian-military ruling council.

Mediators reported that Thursday’s progress followed two days of talks between the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition leaders from the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on establishing an interim authority for a three-year period before elections are held.

The two sides have agreed to “establish a sovereign council by rotation between the military and civilians for a period of three years or slightly more,” African Union (AU) mediator Mohamed Hassan Lebatt said at a news conference.

Both sides have also agreed to have a detailed, transparent, national, independent investigation into all the regrettable violent incidents that the country faced in recent weeks, added Lebatt.

The success of the latest round of talks follows intense mediation by both Ethiopia and the AU. The first day of talks on Wednesday resulted in the release of 235 political prisoners.

– African News Agency (ANA)

