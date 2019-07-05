Sudanese military junta and opposition reach agreement on power sharing

Progress has been made in Sudan’s ongoing crisis, with the military junta and the opposition protest leaders reaching an agreement to share power during a transitional period. According to media reports, the plan will involve a rotating presidency and civilian-military ruling council.

Mediators reported that Thursday’s progress followed two days of talks between the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition leaders from the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on establishing an interim authority for a three-year period before elections are held.

The two sides have agreed to “establish a sovereign council by rotation between the military and civilians for a period of three years or slightly more,” African Union (AU) mediator Mohamed Hassan Lebatt said at a news conference.

Both sides have also agreed to have a detailed, transparent, national, independent investigation into all the regrettable violent incidents that the country faced in recent weeks, added Lebatt.

The success of the latest round of talks follows intense mediation by both Ethiopia and the AU. The first day of talks on Wednesday resulted in the release of 235 political prisoners.

– African News Agency (ANA)

