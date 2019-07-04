Sudanese military junta agrees to release political prisoners

Following new talks between Sudan’s military junta and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the African Union (AU) mediator confirmed that the military had agreed to release political prisoners.

This progress follows the resumption of direct talks on Wednesday between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and protest leaders, the East African reported on Thursday.

Hitherto negotiations had been stalled since May following a disagreement on the composition of an interim authority that would lead the country during a three-year transitional period, once the military hands over power, and before elections are held.

AU and Ethiopian mediators are now hoping that the FFC and the TMC will be able to reach a consensus on the composition of the sovereign council.

However, opposition groups are also pushing for an investigation into the deadly raid last month on a sit-in protest outside military headquarters in Khartoum by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – which comprise the remnants of the notorious Janjaweed militia responsible for atrocities during the Darfur Genocide – which left approximately 160 dead during the raid and in the violence that followed.

The resumption of talks between the intransigent junta and the opposition appears to be a result of the military coming under heavy international pressure to hand over power to a civilian government.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.