Seven dead, many injured as protesters contest military rule in Sudan

At least seven people have been killed and numerous others injured in the streets of the Sudanese capital Khartoum as tens of thousands of people took to the streets and defied military orders, demanding once again that the military junta hand over power to a civilian government.

The state news agency (SUNA) said seven people had died and 181 were hurt, citing the health ministry, while the pro-opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors spoke of at least five protesters being killed, the BBC reported overnight on Sunday.

Four people were killed in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and another person died in Atbara town after being hit in the chest by a bullet, according to the doctors’ committee.

The committee added that several people had also been seriously wounded by the bullets of the notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF), previously known as the Janjaweed militia which was responsible for atrocities committed during the Darfur Genocide.

However, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) once again laid the blame for the injuries and death on “infiltrators” who wanted to “jeopardise progress”.

He also asserted that three members of the RSF forces had been injured by the “sniper infiltrators”.

Sudan’s opposition Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) previously dismissed allegations by the military that unknown gunmen had been responsible for deaths, including some of the approximately 160 people killed in early June when a sit-in protest was attacked outside military headquarters in Khartoum.

– African News Agency (ANA)

