Nigerian citizens lose confidence in government after hundreds killed in May attacks

At least 310 Nigerians were killed in May in various security crises across the country with Zamfara, Borno and Katsina states topping the list for the number of victims, a report released on Thursday in the capital Abuja stated.

The report by Nigeria Mourns pointed out that 22 soldiers and seven policeman were among the victims, while 67 people were killed by “bandits” in the North-Western state of Zamfara.

In Borno State, 64 people were killed by militant group Boko Haram. Kidnapping and banditry claimed the lives of 51 people in Katsina State.

Deaths in other states included 18 in Rivers State, four in Ogun State, five in Ebonyi State, 29 in Taraba State, and 12 in both Plateau and Edo states respectively. In Jigawa, 26 lives were lost, while Lagos, Delta and Kogi states had one death each.

“Despite claims of control over insecurity by security heads and the president, several attacks from insurgents, bandits, cultists and herdsmen, among others, have occurred, leaving a host of casualties and reported deaths of 310 citizens,” said the report.

“Even more worrisome is the fact that citizens have lost confidence in the ability of the government to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens, and as they continue to live in fear of attacks; many have taken to securing arms to protect themselves.

“The recurring violent incidents bring to mind several questions, among which are: why do these attacks abound despite the deployment of security personnel to troubled areas of the country? How useful are the intelligentsia of the security forces to the prevention of these mass atrocities?”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.