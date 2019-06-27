Sudanese protesters plan fresh mass marches to mark anniversary of Bashir’s coup

Sudanese opposition protesters are planning new mass demonstrations on Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of the coup that brought deposed former president Omar Al-Bashir to power in 1989 and toppled Sudan’s last elected government.

The marches are also aimed at pressuring the military junta to hand over power to civilians in the wake of the Transitional Military Council’s (TMC) rejection on Monday of Ethiopia’s proposal for a new transitional government, Al Jazeera reported.

Ethiopia’s attempt to end Sudan’s ongoing political deadlock was rejected over the composition of the new government with the TMC asserting that the proposal needed to be unified with an earlier option put forward by the African Union (AU).

The Ethiopian proposal reportedly centres around forming a transitional government – a so-called “sovereign council” – comprising seven civilians and seven members of the military, with one additional seat reserved for an impartial individual.

General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council, criticised Ethiopian envoy Mahmoud Dirir saying his role was to pave the way for the resumption of talks, not “to offer proposals for solutions”.

Details of the AU proposal are not known.

While the TMC rejected the Ethiopian proposal, the plan was accepted last Sunday by The Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) – a coalition of protest leaders.

– African News Agency

