Nigerian troops kill three insurgents, rescue 95 kidnap victims

Ninety-five kidnapping victims, mostly women and children, have been freed in several joint military operations involving Nigerian military forces and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilante Group in the north-east of the country.

The leadership reported on Tuesday that the weekend operations had also resulted in the death of three of the insurgents after clearance operations in a number of villages including Kobe and Boboshe.

During the clearance, the army uncovered new camps established by the militants with bicycle and motorcycle tracks leading to them. The camps, which contained jihadi flags, copies of the Quran, and bicycles, were subsequently destroyed.

Dozens of freed children were given anti-polio vaccines by Nigerian Army Regimental Medical Officers in line with the chief of army staff directive on collaboration between the Nigerian Army and National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

According to the military the insurgents had been using the women and children as farm slaves to help cultivate their crops as the rainy season approaches so that there is sufficient food following a drought.

Nigeria continues to battle the scourge of kidnapping which has plagued the country as well as a Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east, with Borno state being the epicentre of the groups’ continued attacks targeting both civilians and security forces.

Since the insurgency began in 2009, thousands of people have been killed and many more displaced.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.