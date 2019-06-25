Sudan military junta releases prisoners of war

Prisoners from different Sudanese rebel groups have been released by Sudan’s military junta. The deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Mohamed Daglo Hemetti, announced the amnesty on Monday during a meeting with a delegation from South Kordofan after he was appointed the head of the TMC peace committee, the Sudan Tribune reported.

The South Kordofan committee was told by Hemetti that a decision had been made to release all political detainees from opposition armed groups and that there were no longer any political prisoners in jail. The TMC has also established contact with various armed groups through its peace committee.

These include the head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) which is active in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

A delegation from the TMC peace committee is due to travel to the South Sudan capital Juba shortly in preparation for peace talks with one faction of the group thought to be led by Abdel Aziz Al Hilu.

The release of the political prisoners has been welcomed by the umbrella Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) which issued a statement saying it represented a “positive step” which would contribute to creating a conducive environment for building confidence between the parties.

However, the SRF also called for a comprehensive peace with their allies, the Freedom and Change (FFC) the organisation behind the current protests, so that a power transfer to a civilian-led authority can take place.

The SRF also wants an investigation into the deaths of over a hundred protesters earlier in June after they were attacked by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) while taking part in a sit-in protest outside military headquarters in Khartoum.

– African News Agency

