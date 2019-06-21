AU warns that there is no military solution to Libyan crisis

Moussa Faki, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), has warned that there is no military solution to Libya’s ongoing military crisis.

On Thursday, Faki said that the Libyan Reconciliation Conference, which is scheduled to be held in July in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, would not go ahead until a ceasefire is reached in Tripoli, Jeune Afrique reported.

Forces loyal to renegade general Khalifa Hafter, who heads the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) based in eastern Libya, invaded Tripoli in April in an endeavour to overthrow government forces serving the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital, after accusing them of being “terrorists”.

Hafter and the LNA support the opposing House of Representatives (HoR) government based in Tobruk.

The ongoing military clashes have killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

Faki further warned that only a return to dialogue would lead to an end to the conflict and pave the way for a consensus in regards to holding elections. He further pointed out that foreign intervention in the country was only fuelling the crisis with the supply of arms. Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and reportedly France have been supporting the LNA.

– African News Agency (ANA)

