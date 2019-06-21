Violence rife in Central African Republic despite peace deal

Civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) are continuing to suffer daily violence despite the peace deal signed in February.

One of the more deadly incidents involved the killing of 39 people in the Ouham-Pende region on May 21 by members of the 3R armed group – one of the signatories to the peace accord.

Mankeur Ndiaye, head of the UN Mission to the country known by the French acronym MINUSCA, told the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Thursday that the “cowardly killing” had also led to the displacement of 12,000 people from their homes.

Following a joint mission of the UN, African Union and Economic Community of Central African States, the leader of the 3R group committed to collaborate with the investigations into the killings.

MINUSCA has also launched a military operation in western CAR, designed to improve the protection of the civilian population, prevent new attacks or reprisals and stop armed activity in the region.

Following the operation, three members of 3R were arrested in connection with the May 21 killings.

However, despite this the security situation remains fragile, with between 50 and 70 violations of the peace accord reported every week. These include violence against civilians, illegal taxes, and the occupation of public buildings.

– African News Agency (ANA)

