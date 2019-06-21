Africa 21.6.2019 07:23 am

Sudanese prosecutor-general sacked by military junta

Protesters gather in front of soldiers during a rally demanding a civilian body to lead the transition to democracy, outside the army headquarters in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on April 12, 2019. AFP/MOHAMMED HEMMEAIDA

No reason was given for the sacking of Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed, who recently headed an investigation into the military assault on the sit-in protest outside military headquarters in Khartoum.

Sudan’s prosecutor general has been sacked by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) only days after charges of corruption were brought against overthrown President Omar Al Bashir.

The official SUNA news agency reported on Thursday that Abdullah Ahmed would replace Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed as prosecutor general.

No reason was given for the sacking of Ahmed, who was recently appointed to head an investigation into the military assault on the sit-in protest outside military headquarters in Khartoum, which resulted in the death of over 100 people in the ensuing violence.

On Thursday, the TMC deputy head, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said that the mastermind behind the raid had been “identified”, but said he would not reveal the identity due to an ongoing investigation.

– African News Agency (ANA)

