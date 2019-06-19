Africa 19.6.2019 09:50 am

Despite signing of peace agreement South Sudan’s economy continues to deteriorate

UN peacekeepers serving in South Sudan could be asked to shore up the new power-sharing deal reached to end the country's five-year war, according to a report from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres . AFP/File/Alex McBride

The world’s newest country descended into civil war in 2013 following the outbreak of clashes at a national convention.

According to an international panel of experts, South Sudan’s economy has continued to worsen despite the signing of a peace agreement in September last year that saw the decline of violence in the country.

“On the current conditions in South Sudan, violence has reduced, but the economic situation continues to pose serious problems for everyday life and local-level conflicts still continue,” said Morgan Simpson, the deputy director of programmes for Democracy International at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Democracy International and Enough Project.

The world’s newest country descended into civil war in 2013 following the outbreak of clashes at a national convention of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) which caused a split between government forces and gunmen loyal to the SPLM-IO (in opposition) led by Dr Riek Machar.

In addition to the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of hundreds of thousands more, making it one of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises, South Sudan’s economy has collapsed with inflation reaching record highs as government spends millions on arms procurement and paying foreign mercenaries, Nyamilepedia reported on Wednesday.

The implementation of any peace agreement without the focus on strict principles for the restoration of the economy will further breed corruption and ignite sectarian violence, Mark Ferullo from The Sentry told a live broadcast discussion.

“A peace agreement in South Sudan without greater focus on economic governance – fair transparency, and accountable regulations and institutions – will breed corruption and reignite violence,” said Ferullo.

– African News Agency

