EU blames military for Sudan massacre, calls for investigation

ANA
Patients in a hospital in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman are shown on June 10, 2019 receiving treatment during a visit organised by Sudan's Health Ministry which claimed medical services had been disrupted by protestors blocking roads as part as a civil disobedience campaign launched the previous day. - Sudanese protestors begun a campaign to call on the country's military rulers to step aside following a deadly crack down by security forces on a long running protest on June 3, 2019. Doctor across the country have been key participants in the protest movement that has rocked Sudan since december. (Photo by - / AFP)

‘A civilian-led transitional authority is the only partner with which EU-Sudan relations can be normalised,’ says the union.

The European Union (EU) has laid the blame for the massacre of Sudanese protesters, taking part in a sit-in protest outside military headquarters in the capital Khartoum earlier in the month, squarely at the feet of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and has called for an investigation.

On Monday the Council of the European Union released a statement condemning the attacks and saying the responsibility for the deaths lay with the TMC, whose responsibility was to protect the population, before warning that it wouldn’t support Sudan until a civilian government had been established.

“A civilian-led transitional authority is the only partner with which EU-Sudan relations can be normalised,” said the EU.

“When Sudan embarks on a transition to civilian rule, the EU looks forward to supporting the country in tackling the social, economic and political challenges and implementing the necessary reforms, and will provide assistance accordingly,” added the statement.

The Europeans have also expressed their support for an African Union (AU) decision to suspend Sudan’s membership from the continental body until a power handover to a civilian authority, the Sudan Tribune reported.

Last week TMC spokesperson Shams Kabbashi admitted to the killing of over 100 protesters by army officers who he asserted had been acting against the instructions of the military leadership which had given orders to “clean” another area near the sit-in protest headquarters where they alleged drug dealers were operating.

An investigation by a military committee further confirmed that a number of army officers were responsible for the attack.

On Sunday, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chief of the military council, vowed that “whoever committed any fault” would be held to account.

– African News Agency

