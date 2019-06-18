Lusaka-based organisations support government efforts to promote water security

Private and public companies, civic groups, and international organisations based in Zambia’s capital. Lusaka, have come together to support the government’s efforts to promote water security and the efficient use of the resource in the city.

Under the auspices of the Lusaka Water Security Initiative (LuWSi) created in 2016, the group recently appointed Zambian Breweries director of corporate affairs Ezekiel Sekele as chairperson of its steering board, with University of Zambia lecturer and researcher Dr Wilma Nchito as his deputy.

“I am excited about this appointment because it motivates me to do more for the people in communities who are facing daunting water challenges,” Sekele said.

“This appointment is also good for Zambian Breweries because the company depends on water for its operations, and without water, it cannot do business.”

Zambian Breweries is a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer AB InBev.

