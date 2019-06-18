Africa 18.6.2019 08:10 am

Lusaka-based organisations support government efforts to promote water security

ANA
Members of the Lusaka Water Security Initiative (LuWSi) at its second general assembly with new steering board chairperson, Zambian Breweries' Ezekiel Sekele (centre). PHOTO: Supplied

Members of the Lusaka Water Security Initiative (LuWSi) at its second general assembly with new steering board chairperson, Zambian Breweries' Ezekiel Sekele (centre). PHOTO: Supplied

Zambian Breweries director of corporate affairs Ezekiel Sekele has been appointed chairperson of its steering board.

Private and public companies, civic groups, and international organisations based in Zambia’s capital. Lusaka, have come together to support the government’s efforts to promote water security and the efficient use of the resource in the city.

Under the auspices of the Lusaka Water Security Initiative (LuWSi) created in 2016, the group recently appointed Zambian Breweries director of corporate affairs Ezekiel Sekele as chairperson of its steering board, with University of Zambia lecturer and researcher Dr Wilma Nchito as his deputy.

“I am excited about this appointment because it motivates me to do more for the people in communities who are facing daunting water challenges,” Sekele said.

“This appointment is also good for Zambian Breweries because the company depends on water for its operations, and without water, it cannot do business.”

Zambian Breweries is a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer AB InBev.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Western Cape farmer gets R3.5m fine for water transgressions 18.6.2019
Zimbabwe take Cosafa Cup bronze, South Africa win Plate final on penalties 8.6.2019
Iceland’s tap water is a ‘luxury product’ 5.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition