Bashir makes first public appearance since arrest

Dozens of his former officials are also being investigated in regards to graft.

Former Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir has been charged with corruption after appearing before court in his first public appearance since he was detained in April.

On Sunday the deposed leader was charged with illicit possession of foreign currency as well as accepting unofficial gifts the prosecutor Alaa Abdallah told the media, before adding that he would have the chance to respond to the accusations.

Last month Bashir was also charged with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters, while prosecutors also want him questioned in regards to money laundering and financing terrorism. Dozens of his former officials are also being investigated in regards to graft.

Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), based in the Hague in the Netherlands, on charges of crimes against humanity dating back to the genocide in Darfur which took place during his 30 years of autocratic rule.

