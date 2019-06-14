British ambassador to Sudan summoned after critical remarks on Twitter

Sudanese authorities have accused Britain’s ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Siddiq, of being unbalanced in regards to comments he made on the ongoing turmoil in the country.

Siddiq was summoned to foreign ministry headquarters on Wednesday after he tweeted critical remarks about the ruling junta’s human rights violations following the recent bloody crackdown on protesters, which included the killing of 19 children, in the capital Khartoum as they continued a sit-in outside military headquarters, the Sudan Tribune reported on Thursday.

The British ambassador, who also slammed the deportation of an opposition delegation to Khartoum while on a goodwill visit, was accused of regularly tweeting comments that contravened “established diplomatic norms and the principle of sovereign equality of states in international law”, according to a statement released by the foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry added that the diplomat had also failed to take into consideration the circumstances surrounding the bloody raid on the peaceful protest site.

– African News Agency

