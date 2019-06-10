South Sudan accuses AU of unilateral action following Sudan’s suspension

The African Union’s (AU) suspension of Sudan from the continental organisation, in the wake of the deaths of well over 100 opposition activists by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during a sit-in protest last week and the intransigence of the military junta in handing power over to a civilian government, has been welcomed by many regionally and internationally – with the exception of South Sudan.

The world’s newest country has voiced concern that Khartoum’s suspension from the AU could negatively impact on the latest peace agreement which Sudan and Uganda are responsible for overseeing, Radio Tamazuj reported.

Sudan’s membership was suspended indefinitely last Thursday, following last week’s violence, which was the worst Sudan has witnessed since anti-government protests erupted last December, until the Transitional Military Council (TMC) agrees to hand over power to a civilian authority.

A concerned Juba has gone so far as to accuse the AU of unilateral action in regard to Sudan’s suspension saying it was taken “without consultation” and adding that it intended to seek clarification on the issue from continental bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which had been heavily involved in South Sudan’s limping peace process, the latest of which was signed last year September in Addis Ababa.

South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, said that it was now up to IGAD and the AU to outline the next steps forward following Sudan’s suspension.

“After all we were not consulted and we don’t know anything about it. But we will address it,” added Lueth.

A transitional government for South Sudan was meant to be established by May 12, according to September’s signed agreement.

However, the formation of the unity government was extended by six months to November after the parties failed to implement critical steps in the deal such as the creation of a unified army.

– African News Agency

