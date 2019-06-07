Foreign staff to leave Sudan as fear continues to grip Khartoum

The United Nations and the British embassy in Sudan are pulling their non-essential staff out of Sudan as many residents in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Obdurman hide from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which evolved from the notorious Janjaweed militias.

These militias were involved in the Darfur genocide which started in 2003 and killed up to 400,000 people.

Despite Sudan’s suspension late Thursday from the African Union (AU), and possible sanctions being levelled against some members of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), members of the RSF are continuing to roam the streets of the two cities in pick-up trucks mounted with machine guns and rocket launchers, the East African reported.

Meanwhile, non-essential staff from the UN and the British embassy are being pulled out of Sudan while the United States has warned its citizens to exercise “extreme caution” due to the uncertainty on the ground.

A Sudanese health ministry official has asserted that the death toll had risen to 61, a figure the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors refutes, saying the figure is at least 108 after 40 corpses were pulled from the Nile River – and warning that the figure could rise.

Meanwhile, the courage of the defiant protesters has not been dented despite the brutal crackdown they have been subjected to.

As signs of life began to re-emerge on Thursday with limited public transport operating and a few cars on the road groups behind the organisation of the protests have called once again for an indefinite strike and renewed civil disobedience.

“The revolution continues and our people are victorious despite the terrorism and violence of the militias,” the Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that initially launched the anti-Bashir campaign, posted on Twitter.

– African News Agency

