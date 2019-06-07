Canadian aid workers kidnapped in Ghana

Ghanaian police are investigating the disappearance of two Canadian aid workers who were abducted from Kumai, Ghana’s second city, 200 kilometres north-west of the capital Accra.

The two women aged 19 and 20, who volunteer with the Youth Challenge International, a Canadian international development organisation based in Toronto, were kidnapped on Tuesday – a rare occurrence in the West African country, the Guardian reported.

David Eklu, assistant commissioner of police, said in a statement on Thursday: “Police command is investigating a complaint of kidnapping at Ahodwo, Kumasi Royal Golf Club, at 8.25pm on 4 June 2019, where two women of Canadian nationality were kidnapped.

“Investigation started immediately upon receipt of the complaint, and the security agencies are working closely together to get them rescued, and the perpetrators arrested,” he added.

The public has been urged to help with finding the women, who remain unnamed, while Canada’s foreign ministry has updated the family of the two.

Violence against and the kidnapping of foreigners in Ghana is rare and there are rumours that ransom might be behind the reason for the abductions.

Tourism is a major industry in the country.

The West African country is now on high alert for possible terror attacks and further kidnappings.

– African News Agency

