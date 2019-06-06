Sudanese death toll rises above 100, corpses dragged out of Nile River

The death toll of Sudanese opposition protesters continues to soar, with doctors linked to the opposition Freedom and Change Forces (FCF) reporting that more than 100 people have now been killed and over 500 wounded by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since the beginning of the week when they opened fire on a sit-in protest outside military headquarters in the capital Khartoum.

Al Jazeera reports that the internet has been cut as the sound of gunfire continues to echo across Khartoum. Dozens of corpses have been dragged out from the Nile River, medics and doctors have been beaten up and shot at, and sick and wounded patients have been expelled from The Royal Care Hospital.

Civilians are being manhandled, searched and arrested at the ubiquitous checkpoints set up by the RSF. Reports of rapes and beatings are filtering through while several international airlines have cancelled flights to Sudan.

The RSF, formerly known as the Janjaweed paramilitary, were responsible for helping implement the Darfur genocide which began in 2003 and was the first reported genocide of the 21st century.

During the killings, which continued for years, up to 400,000 Sudanese were slaughtered under the instructions and authority of deposed former president Omar Al Bashir, according to the UN and international rights groups.

As a consequence, Bashir has been wanted for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in the Hague, for years.

– African News Agency

