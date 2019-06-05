UK seizes millions of pounds from bank account of late Nigerian dictator

The United Kingdom Government has seized £211,000,000, from a Jersey bank account that belonged to the late Nigerian dictator, Sani Abacha, who died in June 1998 after serving as Nigeria’s military head of state for more than five years.

The UK Metro reported that the money had been placed in accounts in Jersey held by Doraville Properties Corporation, a British Virgin Islands company.

The money is now being held by the British government until its redistribution is agreed to by the Jersey authorities, the US and Nigeria.

“Any money that Jersey does keep will be put into the Criminal Confiscation Fund, which is used to pay for a variety of projects. In the past, the fund has been used for the new police station and developments at La Moye Prison,” said the UK Metro report.

“It is expected that even more money held by Doraville is likely to be seized and paid into the Civil Asset Recovery Fund in the future,” the report added.

American authorities in 2014 requested a restraining order on Doraville’s Jersey bank account, the purpose of which was to hold the money until a final civil asset recovery order could be registered.

However, Doraville applied for the restraint order to be discharged, but this was dismissed in 2016 so Doraville took the case to Jersey’s Court of Appeal in 2017 but this was again rejected.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has on several occasions questioned the veracity of reports that Abacha looted billions of dollars from the Nigerian treasury.

– African News Agency

