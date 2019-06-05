Twelve killed in DRC militia attack

The mayor of the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has confirmed the deaths of up to 12 civilians following an attack by a militia group.

Mayor Modeste Bakwanamaha confirmed on Tuesday that the victims died late Monday following an attack by suspected members of the shadowy Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) an Islamist group which was forced out of Uganda in the mid-1990s, the East African reported.

“The provisional toll is 12 civilians killed by machete and firearms,” said Bakwanamaha.

Violence resumed in the area, in the southeast of the city, shortly after daybreak, he added.

Bakwanamaha said the latest violence was likely a response to a crackdown by the Congolese army last week that killed 26 ADF members after they attacked an army position in Ngite.

“A rebel was killed by the army,” added Bakwanamaha while the head of the district, Richard Paluku, said two soldiers had also died.

Hundreds of civilians in Beni have died at the hands of militiamen since 2014.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.