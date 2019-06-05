Sudanese paramilitary forces attack hospital as death toll approaches 50

Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have arrested a doctor working at Sudan’s Royal Care Hospital in Khartoum after shooting him in the leg and expelling patients, including the wounded.

The death toll has now risen to 50, according to some media reports, in the wake of Monday’s deadly attack on the sit-in protest outside military headquarters in the capital. Two hundred more people have been wounded and some protesters are missing.

On Tuesday, crowds of wounded people thronged the hospital’s corridors as more than a dozen military trucks carrying RSF forces lined up outside the hospital, Al Jazeera reported.

A senior military official then ordered the patients to evacuate the building while Waleed Abdullah, one of the hospital’s doctors who had been part of the medical team at the weeks-long sit-in protest, was arrested after he was shot in the leg.

Other members of the medical team working at the protest tents were also shot at, beaten up with whips and clubs, and arrested during Monday’s paramilitary forces’ attack on protesters. Some of the doctors were so badly injured they had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

As the situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate, with talks between the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Temporary Military Council (TMC) frozen, the head of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki, and the top US official for African affairs, Tibor Nagy, on Tuesday discussed the need for the talks to resume so that a transfer of power could proceed.

Nagy voiced support for the AU playing a leading role in ending the ongoing crisis so as to prevent further instability in the east African nation, which could lead to regional turmoil.

The American diplomat further added that he and the AU’s top official had also discussed “coordinating the next steps in pressing for a resolution that meets the African Union Peace and Security Council’s (AU PSC) April 30 communiqué”.

The communiqué demanded the Sudanese military step aside and hand over power to a civilian-led transitional authority, in accordance with the will of the people and constitutional order, within a maximum period of 15 days from its issuance.

In the interim, the US administration and the European Union (EU) are pressing the AU to take a tough stance by June 30 if the military junta fails to reconsider its position of refusing to negotiate with the opposition unless it has more power in any future government.

The AU PSC may recommend that the UN Security Council impose targeted sanctions against the military junta.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.