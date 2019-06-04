Ugandan soldiers arrested after attempting to rob hotel

Two Ugandan soldiers have been arrested following their failed attempt to rob a hotel in the capital Kampala over the weekend.

The soldiers were arrested by a joint team of Internal Security Organisation members and police personnel after they tried to rob the Fang Fang Hotel situated near the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Sunday night, the Daily Monitor reported.

The suspects were armed with two sub-machine guns loaded with 300 bullets which they used in their midnight attack on the hotel.

However, they were intercepted by security force members during the robbery attempt after the police had received an intelligence tip-off about the pending attack.

The soldiers opened fire on the police after they noticed they were being cornered, provoking an exchange of fire until the suspects eventually surrendered.

Armed robberies in the country have been on the rise since the beginning of the year.

Last week gunmen killed three people when they robbed Cheap General Hardware shop in Nansana in Wakiso District of an unspecified amount of cash.

This was the third armed robbery in the area in which victims were killed in less than a month.

Last year 7,000 robberies were reported in Uganda, with urban areas being the hardest hit.

– African News Agency

