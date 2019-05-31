Africa 31.5.2019 08:08 am

Tanzania to export maize to millions in need of food assistance in Zim

File image: iStock

Tanzanian President John Magufuli said his country had surplus maize, after harvesting 16 million tonnes of the grain when only 13 million tonnes were necessary.

Tanzania is to export 700,000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe, where according to the UN, 15 million people face food insecurity, following the El-Nino induced drought that wrecked havoc on Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and caused grain shortages.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli made the announcement during a trip to Harare, explaining that his country had surplus maize after harvesting 16 million tonnes of the grain when only 13 million tonnes were necessary, The Standard reported.

Zimbabwe appealed in April for $613 million in aid from local and foreign donors to cover food imports and help with a humanitarian crisis after a severe drought and a cyclone battered the east of the country.

