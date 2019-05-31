Africa 31.5.2019 07:49 am

Sudanese military closes Al Jazeera office, revokes media credentials

ANA
A Sudanese protester waves the national flag during a rally outside the army complex in Sudan's capital Khartoum on April 18, 2019 (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

A Sudanese protester waves the national flag during a rally outside the army complex in Sudan's capital Khartoum on April 18, 2019 (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

Despite security storming Al Jazeera’s offices, journalists continued to broadcast from Freedom Square outside military headquarters where a mass sit-in has continued for months.

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) has closed the offices of Al Jazeera in the capital Khartoum and revoked the press credentials off its staff.

The media outlet reported on Thursday that closure was accompanied by the confiscation of materials, and justified by the TMC on the grounds of security, although the military failed to provide Al Jazeera with written confirmation of the decision.

The Qatar-based broadcast group has continued to provide evening talk shows and daily broadcasts on the ongoing protests, which began in December, and the stand-off between opposition protesters and the military over the formation of an interim authority.

Even after security agents stormed Al Jazeera’s Khartoum office on Tuesday, journalists continued to broadcast from Freedom Square outside military headquarters where a mass sit-in has continued for months.

Meanwhile, the head of the central Khartoum military region has accused “unruly elements” of attacking a vehicle used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and seizing it near the protest site.

“The protest site has become unsafe and represents a danger to the revolution and the revolutionaries and threatens the coherence of the state and its national security,” General Bahar Ahmed Al Bahar, said in a statement he read on television.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
AU urged to take swift action on Sudan to avoid possible massacre 17.5.2019
I resigned because of ‘pressure, the media, governance issues’ – Ayo Technology CIO 17.5.2019
Malema slams media for Inanda Club membership reports 23.4.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition