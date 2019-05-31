Sudanese military closes Al Jazeera office, revokes media credentials

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) has closed the offices of Al Jazeera in the capital Khartoum and revoked the press credentials off its staff.

The media outlet reported on Thursday that closure was accompanied by the confiscation of materials, and justified by the TMC on the grounds of security, although the military failed to provide Al Jazeera with written confirmation of the decision.

The Qatar-based broadcast group has continued to provide evening talk shows and daily broadcasts on the ongoing protests, which began in December, and the stand-off between opposition protesters and the military over the formation of an interim authority.

Even after security agents stormed Al Jazeera’s Khartoum office on Tuesday, journalists continued to broadcast from Freedom Square outside military headquarters where a mass sit-in has continued for months.

Meanwhile, the head of the central Khartoum military region has accused “unruly elements” of attacking a vehicle used by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and seizing it near the protest site.

“The protest site has become unsafe and represents a danger to the revolution and the revolutionaries and threatens the coherence of the state and its national security,” General Bahar Ahmed Al Bahar, said in a statement he read on television.

– African News Agency (ANA)

