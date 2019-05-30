Amnesty suspends Zimbabwe arm amid allegations of financial misconduct

The Amnesty International board has suspended its Zimbabwe-based human rights organisation from the global movement over allegations of financial misconduct, Amnesty International said in a statement on Thursday.

The international human rights organisation said it took “the unprecedented step of suspending Amnesty International Zimbabwe (AIZ)” following an extensive forensic audit conducted late 2018.

The audit, reads the statement, uncovered evidence of fraud and serious financial mismanagement by individuals in Amnesty International Zimbabwe.

Amnesty International reported the matter to the police and has “also commenced the legal process of civil recovery in order to recoup lost funds”.

Amnesty International pledged to co-operate with the appropriate authorities as well as provide full assistance to all current investigations to ensure that any individual found to have been involved in misconduct is held to account.

The organisation said it took the extraordinary measures against Amnesty International Zimbabwe in order “to protect the reputation, integrity and operation of the movement”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

