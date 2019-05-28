Buhari attributes Nigeria’s security problems to his leaving the military

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed some of the security challenges Nigeria is facing to a deterioration in the security services – and him leaving the military.

Buhari, who is due to begin his second term in office on Wednesday after his re-election in February, made these assertions during an interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Monday, the Premium Times reported.

Nigeria is wracked by insecurity and unrest with rampant kidnapping across the country, hundreds dead as a result of fighting between farmers and nomadic herders, as well as ongoing attacks carried out by Boko Haram extremists in Borno State in the north-east which have left tens of thousands dead since an insurgency began in 2009.

The president asserted that in regards to the kidnappings, community leaders and police bore responsibility for not achieving more in bringing those guilty of carrying out the acts to book.

In regards to the military, Buhari said he had passed through all its top ranks and served in various divisions of the army and that since he left, the quality of the military had degraded.

“I suspect that a lot of things went wrong including accountability and efficiency of the military and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

But with his second-term about to commence, he said he would ensure that the police and the judiciary focus on improvement and delivering justice.

However, his critics don’t necessarily agree with some accusing Buhari of taking insufficient action when it comes to the bloody fighting between mostly Christian farmers and Muslim Fulani herders over land and grazing issues.

They say that the president, who is the son of a Fulani chief, has sympathy with the herders.

– African News Agency

